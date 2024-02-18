Wedbush Increases Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $330.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wingstop from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wingstop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $230.75.

Wingstop stock opened at $319.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.81, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.65. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $324.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.84 and its 200-day moving average is $216.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after acquiring an additional 59,529 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,520,000 after acquiring an additional 370,032 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,107,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,253,000 after buying an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Wingstop by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after buying an additional 422,727 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

