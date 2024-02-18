Wealthsource Partners LLC Trims Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 238,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 15,221 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 97,120 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGUS stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $29.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.82.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.