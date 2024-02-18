Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 1,018 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 285,789 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ONEOK by 37.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 9.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,255,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,502,000 after acquiring an additional 889,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on OKE. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average of $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.66%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

