Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.84.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

