Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,692 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENVX shares. William Blair started coverage on Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Enovix Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Enovix Co. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

