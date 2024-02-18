Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $330,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $2,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $1,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $8,848,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $260,000.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $11.65 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $42.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
