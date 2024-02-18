Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $330,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $2,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $1,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $8,848,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $260,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $11.65 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $42.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%.

(Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.