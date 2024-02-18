Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $353,000 Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BX shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.8 %

BX opened at $127.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.26. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

