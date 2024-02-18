Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $52.35

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.35 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 0.54 ($0.01). Watkin Jones shares last traded at GBX 52.60 ($0.66), with a volume of 550,125 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 52.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 45.86. The company has a market capitalization of £134.89 million, a PE ratio of -404.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.

