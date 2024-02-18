Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Downgraded by ATB Capital

ATB Capital downgraded shares of Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$235.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$200.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$192.10.

Shares of WCN opened at C$226.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of C$174.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$226.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$203.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$191.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total transaction of C$70,250.00. In other news, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$745,487.73. Also, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total transaction of C$70,250.00. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

