Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $195.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Waste Connections from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.31.

NYSE WCN opened at $167.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $168.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.83.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 36.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 39.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 34.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

