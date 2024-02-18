Walmart Stock Set to Split on Monday, February 26th (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $170.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $458.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.68. Walmart has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $171.93.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.38.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,565,756.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,988,767 shares of company stock worth $938,835,264 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

