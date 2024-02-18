WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

WaFd Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. WaFd has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $36.99.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.45 million. WaFd had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.19%. WaFd’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WaFd will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

WaFd Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.33%.

Institutional Trading of WaFd

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of WaFd by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of WaFd by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 24,981 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WaFd by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of WaFd by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 134,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 54,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

