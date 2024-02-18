Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 81,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 38,603 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,404,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 88,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $330,026.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 42,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $785.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

