Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Decreased by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,569,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 287,355 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 4.6% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Visa worth $1,740,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE V traded down $2.42 on Friday, reaching $278.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,630,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,676,690. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.76. The company has a market capitalization of $511.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $281.12.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Get Our Latest Report on Visa

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,272 shares of company stock worth $23,395,328 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.