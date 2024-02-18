Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,368 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.5% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,195 shares of company stock worth $7,636,550 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $422.20. 1,190,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,504. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $283.60 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

