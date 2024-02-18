Vertcoin (VTC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18,708.24

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0551 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $3.79 million and $18,708.24 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,780.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.81 or 0.00519136 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00135962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00050434 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.17 or 0.00235941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.02 or 0.00148751 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000445 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,756,285 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.