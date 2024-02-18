Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Receives $87.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.63.

VLTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veralto

Veralto Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Veralto by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 696,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,322,000 after purchasing an additional 406,835 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $1,679,000.

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $86.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.29. Veralto has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides technology solutions that monitor, enhance, and protect resources worldwide. Its technologies address challenges across regulated industries, including municipal utilities, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrials. The company core offerings include water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color.

Further Reading

