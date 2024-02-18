VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Stock Up 7.7 %

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Trading of VBI Vaccines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46,566 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 32,227 shares in the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

