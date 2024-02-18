Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Boosted by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after buying an additional 3,443,500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $435,417,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 740.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,231,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,684,000 after buying an additional 1,085,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.46. 2,909,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,015. The firm has a market cap of $350.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $250.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

