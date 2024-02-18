Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Tlwm

Tlwm raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tlwm’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after acquiring an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,685,000 after acquiring an additional 82,804 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTI traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,909,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,015. The stock has a market cap of $350.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $250.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.