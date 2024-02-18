Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Position Boosted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 164.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $103.54 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $83.31 and a 12 month high of $104.65. The firm has a market cap of $852.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day moving average is $93.88.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

