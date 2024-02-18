Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,503 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,599,000 after purchasing an additional 71,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,386,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,361,000 after purchasing an additional 130,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.01 on Friday, hitting $216.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,619. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.35. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $218.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

