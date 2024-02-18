Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Cut by Presilium Private Wealth LLC

Presilium Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $20,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Fidato Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,631,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,972. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

