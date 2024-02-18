Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Presilium Private Wealth LLC

Presilium Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.6% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,933.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 2,098,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,169 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,183,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,065,000 after buying an additional 1,431,648 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,932,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $145.58. The stock had a trading volume of 392,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $146.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

