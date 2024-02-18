Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,248 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 8.7% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

VWO stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,155,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,969,549. The firm has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.03.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

