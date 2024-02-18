Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,589 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,735,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,211,000 after purchasing an additional 227,215 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,794,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,529,000 after buying an additional 273,790 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,049,000 after buying an additional 868,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,045,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,572,000 after purchasing an additional 45,802 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,517,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,427. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.77.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

