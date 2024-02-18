VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Holdings Raised by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,893 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.20% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of ITM stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.44. 673,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.47.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

