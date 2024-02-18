Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 167,575 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $29,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,197,000 after acquiring an additional 240,664 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,850,000 after acquiring an additional 434,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,091,000 after acquiring an additional 347,029 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $139.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.98 and its 200-day moving average is $131.80. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

