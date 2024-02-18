USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) PT Raised to $23.00 at Mizuho

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on USAC. StockNews.com lowered USA Compression Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.25.

NYSE USAC opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 114.91 and a beta of 1.31. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.73.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $225.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.05%.

In related news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 793,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $19,047,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,586,544 shares of company stock worth $88,507,498.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 232.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

