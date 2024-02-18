Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UPWK. TheStreet raised Upwork from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Upwork from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Get Upwork alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Upwork

Upwork Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Upwork has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

In other Upwork news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $421,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,160,019. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,028 shares of company stock worth $1,015,302. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,050,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.