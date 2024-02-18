Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Increased by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 288,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $58,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 31.6% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,202,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,629. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.53. The stock has a market cap of $150.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $251.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.