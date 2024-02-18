Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Lowered to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Loop Capital currently has $530.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ULTA. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $532.00.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $532.09 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $492.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.42.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

