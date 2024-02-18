Udemy’s (UDMY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UDMY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

UDMY stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.32. Udemy has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08.

In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $58,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 357,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Hirschman sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,188 shares of company stock worth $1,386,538. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Udemy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Udemy by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Udemy during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 261.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

