UBS Group Raises Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $290.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $246.54.

CRL stock opened at $244.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $252.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 662,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,650,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $4,377,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 331,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,412,000 after acquiring an additional 40,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

