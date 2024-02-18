UBS Group Boosts AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $55.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $53.20 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.04.

APP stock opened at $59.87 on Thursday. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $953.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AppLovin will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $36,301.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,307 shares in the company, valued at $521,102.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $36,301.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,307 shares in the company, valued at $521,102.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $14,229,296.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,076 shares in the company, valued at $225,419.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,332,520 shares of company stock valued at $50,806,354. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

