U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestcor Inc raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $48.67.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,224. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

