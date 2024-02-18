Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $569.51 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002645 BTC on popular exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $569.51 million and $90.03 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000656 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00017386 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005194 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TWT is a token. It was first traded on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

