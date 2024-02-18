TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Takes $220,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,123 shares of company stock valued at $11,793,441. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $83.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.53. The company has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $86.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

