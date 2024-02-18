TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $29,000 Stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 80,635 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of 22nd Century Group worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 133,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 35,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 201,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 36.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 41,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the first quarter worth about $70,000.

22nd Century Group Stock Performance

22nd Century Group stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $15.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

