TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $2,989,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 8.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $11,016,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 20.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 6.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BNL. TheStreet raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $15.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

