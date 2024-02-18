Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.95 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

TROX stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02, a PEG ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.32. Tronox has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $16.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROX. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tronox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tronox by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC increased its position in Tronox by 507.6% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 72,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 60,274 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,229,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,569,000 after purchasing an additional 960,782 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tronox by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 141,886 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

