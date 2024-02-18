TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Receives $107.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. TheStreet lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $127.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.18 and its 200 day moving average is $113.43. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $73.86 and a 1 year high of $130.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $314,121.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,622,466.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $324,692.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,589,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $314,121.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,622,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,952 shares of company stock worth $1,617,283. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after buying an additional 430,430 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,718,000 after acquiring an additional 66,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,651,000 after acquiring an additional 61,569 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,758,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,681,000 after purchasing an additional 89,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

