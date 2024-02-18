Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Increased to C$130.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TIH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$116.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Toromont Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$124.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$135.38.

TIH opened at C$124.58 on Wednesday. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$100.81 and a 12-month high of C$125.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$116.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$112.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.09%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

