Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.23. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $6.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 3,760,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 8,500,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 764,518 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 300,199 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,770,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,000 shares during the period. 5.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

