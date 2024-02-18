Toncoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $32.56 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion and approximately $32.56 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00004373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,102,850,751 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,102,836,350.345266 with 3,467,031,770.089257 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.23474297 USD and is up 4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 201 active market(s) with $34,071,302.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

