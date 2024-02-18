Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,341 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,553,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,767,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,444,000 after buying an additional 353,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after buying an additional 2,263,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,825. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.44 and a fifty-two week high of $105.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.26.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TOL. Barclays increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

