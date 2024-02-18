Tlwm Has $21.11 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Tlwm boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 1,728.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,269,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199,632 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tlwm’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $21,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $506,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCU stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,205. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $17.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.0571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

