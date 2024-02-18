Tlwm Buys Shares of 50,796 Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Tlwm bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Tlwm owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,615,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,510,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,983,000.

Shares of BSCW traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.14. 280,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,620. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $22.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0809 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

