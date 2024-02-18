Tlwm Buys 169 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tlwm boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,651 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.6% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tlwm’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Tesla by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.89.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.95. 111,346,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,829,520. The firm has a market cap of $636.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.83. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.