Tlwm Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tlwm grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,996 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 45,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Covea Finance increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 364,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,872,000 after buying an additional 179,700 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,782,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,593,792. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.36 and its 200 day moving average is $89.15. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $112.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

